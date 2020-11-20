Skip to Content

Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during Wisconsin protest posts $2 million bail

Kyle Rittenhouse looks at as he listens to defense attorney John Pierce during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois 17-year-old charged with killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin has posted bail and been released from custody.

Kyle Rittenhouse posted a $2 million cash bond in Kenosha on Friday.

Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during an Aug. 25 protest against police racism and brutality in Kenosha. Rittenhouse’s attorneys insist he was acting in self-defense.

Some conservatives have portrayed Rittenhouse as a patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms to protect property.

A legal defense fund for him has attracted millions of dollars in donations.

Associated Press

