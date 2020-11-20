La Crescent Elementary students write kindness cards for school workers

LA CRESCENT, Minn. - (WXOW) - For the third year in a row, the students at La Crescent Elementary School wrote kindness cards for Minnesota Acts of Kindness Week.

"We're trying to get a chain of kindness going on," said Julie Nelson, Community Engagement Coordinator at Great River United Way. "For example, when you do something nice for someone, they are more likely to continue that chain and do something nice for another person."

The chain started with Bauer's Market who donated apples for the teachers at La Crescent Elementary. In turn, the teachers had their students create kindness cards for the custodians, cooks, and construction workers.

The cards consisted of all different designs and colors. Some wrote their own personal messages, others drew pictures. When it was all said and done, they were able to give out around 200 kindness cards.

The principal handed out the kindness cards to staff in front of the school. They seemed appreciative with big smiles on their faces, it was clear how much receiving these cards meant to them.

"An attitude of gratitude goes a long way. This is a stressful time for everyone, adults and kids alike and if kids get that message early on to be grateful for what you have, it's going to boost their morale and help them with their mental health throughout their lives," said Nelson.

After the cards were all handed out, Weiser Brothers turned around and showed kindness right back to the students that just gave it to them. They handed over a box full of keychains with hardhats and tape measures on them for staff to give to the students.

They hope that everyone continues the chain of kindness because you never know when someone is having a bad day.