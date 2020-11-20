Light snow and rain this weekend?

Windy ands cooler…

Cooler weather arrived on northwesterly winds, but highs managed to reach into the middle to upper 40s in many areas. That is still above average, but colder than yesterday’s highs.

Even colder on Saturday…

Winds will die down tonight allowing readings to drop into the teens to middle 20s. Highs will get into the upper 30s to lower 40s Saturday, despite plenty of sunshine! Enjoy the day, but a warm coat is a good idea.

Wintry Sunday system…

The latest computer simulations are pushing a weak storm system into the area that will bring a pretty good chance of lighter snow and possible light rain or drizzle by Sunday afternoon. It seems that we could see up to a half an inch of snow, and potentially slippery roads Sunday morning. Stay tuned!

Another potential storm on Tuesday…

Another wintry storm is possible for Monday night and Tuesday, but details are still sketchy, though computer simulations would indicate more moisture available to the system.

Mild November weather…

Temperatures for the last week of November are likely to get above average once again, thanks to a favorable jet stream position to the north.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden