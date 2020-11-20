Man accused in trooper assault arrested following manhunt

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man accused of assaulting a state trooper in Stearns County and leading law enforcement officers from 16 agencies on a manhunt. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 29-year-old man was arrested without resistance about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Sagatagan Lake on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. The search for the suspect began about 7:30 a.m. Thursday after the trooper pulled him over on Interstate 94 on suspicion of drunken driving. The patrol says that after a breath test the man punched the trooper in the face and fled. Authorities finally caught up with the man about 6:30 p.m. on campus.