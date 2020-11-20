Defense bill in danger over Confederate-named military bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defense bill that has passed every year since the Kennedy administration is in danger of failing. President Donald Trump is threating to veto the legislation because of a provision that would rename military bases like Fort Benning that are named for Confederate officers. Republicans are vowing they will not send the bill to Trump unless the provision is removed, but Democrats and some Republicans are pushing to keep it. The bill sets policy across the Pentagon and puts lawmakers on record behind a 3% automatic pay raise starting Jan. 1, among its other provisions. A version of the bill has passed Congress for 59 years straight.