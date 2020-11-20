Minnesota Update: 68 deaths, 1 in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 68 COVID-19 deaths in the state Friday.

Forty-four of those who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

One of the deaths was in Winona County according to MDH. The person was identified as being between 90-94 years old. It raises the death total from the virus as of Friday to 26.

A total of 3,150 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said. MDH said 2,159 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Friday's update that 6,812 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County said they had 73 new cases in their county.

Fillmore County saw 21 new cases along with Houston County added 24.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced a series of new COVID-19 restrictions for the state in response to the significantly increasing case numbers. These restrictions include a temporary closure of the state's gyms and fitness centers, restrictions on social gatherings and the limiting of bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery services only.

A total of 256,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 19,676 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 3,984 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 202,432 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported 58,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,659,452. MDH said about 2,260,294 people have been tested for COVID-19 Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 14,462 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,387 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

