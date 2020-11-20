Mistletoe Market stays COVID safe while helping out small businesses

WEST SALEM, Wis. - (WXOW) - For the second year in a row, the Mistletoe Market provided a place for local small businesses to sell their products.

This year it was more important for keeping them in business.

The market was held Friday from at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem. About 20 vendors sold their unique products.

"We have candles, I make furniture, we have skincare, we have woodworkers, we have macramé, we have leather workers, the list goes on and on," said Amy Nelson, Owner of Upcycling By Amy.

They are making sure extra safety precautions are being taken in order to ensure everyone's safety.

"Masks required obviously. You can't get in without one. My husband is bouncing at the front door making sure everyone has them on. We are also doing the 25% capacity in here. The other thing is we are having people hand sanitize at the door and each vendor has hand sanitizer at their station to sanitize between customers."

For local small businesses, it is important to continue to have events like these to get their name and product out there and ensure they stay in business.

"It's been such a tough year for businesses. I know personally some small business owners that have gone under just because of everything going on. It's so important to shop local this year, I've actually personally made a pledge to only shop local for my Christmas shopping to really support the small businesses," said Nelson.

The Mistletoe Market will be open Saturday, November 21 from 9-3 for anyone that is interested. It is general admission, so there is no ticket needed at the door. However, they are asking everyone to be patient because they are operating at a reduced capacity.