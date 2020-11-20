Monroe County latest to join pleas for COVID help

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department said Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic has 'hit a crisis point' in the state and asked the public to take action to stop the spread.

The county issued a release on Friday regarding the spread of the virus in Monroe County.

In it, they said, "People gathering for parties, weddings, funerals, in crowded bars and other indoor spaces, as well as people going to work sick, continue to contribute to the significant increase in cases. We are in a crisis and we need to take action to stop the spread." (their emphasis)

Other counties including Trempealeau County and Houston County have issued similar statements this month.

