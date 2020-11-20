No performances at Viterbo Fine Arts Center through June 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several performances are now canceled as the Viterbo Fine Arts Center is closed through June 2021.

The Fine Arts Center extended the closure after earlier postponing performances through the rest of 2020.

They cited the current spread of COVID-19 in the La Crosse area in determining it won't be safe for public performances.

The move means scheduled shows in January, March, and April are canceled. They include: Night Fever: A Tribute to the Bee Gees,(scheduled for Jan. 21, Goitse, scheduled for March 1, Jim Witter’s The Long and Winding Road, scheduled for March 11, and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, scheduled for April 13. Anyone who has tickets for these events will receive a refund check in the mail from the Fine Arts Center in the coming weeks.

“As eager as we are to welcome patrons back to the Fine Arts Center, it is not safe to do so at this time,” said Jen Roberdeau, director of public engagement and marketing for the Fine Arts Center in a statement. “Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our patrons as well as university students and employees, and we will continue to heed the advice of local healthcare professionals and limit group activities and gatherings.”

The statement said that they are working on plans to ensure the safety of those attending future performances at the center.