Onalaska’s Kujawa head to UM-Duluth

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Another Onalaska Hillltopper has secured her college plans.

Emma Kujawa signed a letter of intent to play volleyball on scholarship at division 2 University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Kujawa is a defensive specialist who led the team in service aces this past season.

"It really shows all the hard work has paid off these past couple years. It's very exciting to play at the next level. I really wanted to play at a competitive program and also with really good academics with my major," Kujawa said.

Kujawa finished her career with 483 digs.