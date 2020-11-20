Police responding to “active situation” at Wisconsin mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A police dispatcher says officers were responding Friday to “a very active situation” at a suburban Milwaukee mall and local media reports several people could be seen being taken away from the building on stretchers.

The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the reported incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots. WISN-TV reported they had seen five people taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious.

(WXOW) - Video from Milwaukee TV station WISN said they've seen six people loaded into ambulances and taken from the scene.

WISN also said that the medical examiner's office is not responding to the scene.

The mayor of Wauwatosa told ABC News that there are multiple injured victims in the incident. The mayor said that the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The person believed to be the shooting suspect is still at large.

Around 75 police officers from various departments are at the scene according to the mayor.