Rape, abuses in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands

SUMATRA, Indonesia (AP) — On vast plantations across Indonesia and Malaysia, an Associated Press investigation has found that women are burdened with some of the most dangerous duties in the production of palm oil, which is contained in almost three out of every four personal care products. Some of the women are sexually harassed and raped. They push wheelbarrows with punishing loads and haul bags of fertilizer so heavy that, over time, their wombs sometimes collapse. They also spray toxic chemicals with little or no protective gear. Using the latest company data and U.S. Customs records, the AP was able to link the abuse to the supply chains of giant Western beauty brands that tout their commitment to sustainability and human rights.