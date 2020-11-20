Returning to seasonal under plenty of sunshine

Yesterday's high temperature topped off at 63 degrees. This made for a 21 degree above average day! The warmth will start to fall off today and the weekend will bring the region back to seasonal.

Finally Friday

We’ve ditched the high-level cloud cover and the sunshine will dominate with bright blue skies. The sunshine will help keep temperatures comfortable. Yet, temperatures for most will be in the mid to upper 40s with a few locations touching the 50s.

Gun deer opener

Early Saturday morning, temperatures will fall back to the 20s. All hunters will want to make sure to have layers as by the afternoon under the sunshine it will feel much warmer. Highs will stall out in the low 40s (which is average). Winds will be very light and variable, sounds like great hunting weather to me.

Into Sunday morning a few flakes/drizzle will be possible across the state. There will be snow accumulation in the northern part of the state with a light dusting possible in our region. Then into Sunday afternoon, the sunshine will return with highs back in the low to mid-40s. Winds will increase to 15 mph from the west.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett