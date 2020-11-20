Thousands mourn death of Belarus protester seized by police

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of Belarusians streamed to a church in the capital of Minsk on Friday for the funeral of a protester who was allegedly beaten to death after being arrested by police. Raman Bandarenka’s death on Nov. 12 angered opposition supporters who have held near-daily demonstrations against the authoritarian president since early August. Bandarenka was seized in a Minsk courtyard by men believed to be plainclothes officers, who were removing symbolic ribbons hung there by opposition supporters. He was taken to a police van and human rights advocates say he was beaten there; he died the next day of head injuries.