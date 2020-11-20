Wisconsin Update: 6,473 new cases, 78 deaths in the state

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- There were 78 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 190 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 6,473 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday. There were 12,665 new negative tests.

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,104 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 113 from the day prior.

Of those, 427 are in the ICU, down one from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The 78 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,954 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 266,280, or 77.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 104 people, a drop of ten since yesterday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 21 of the cases are in intensive care or the same number as yesterday.

La Crosse County saw 162 new cases on Friday. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 5

10-19 - 12

20-29 - 26

30-39 - 36

40-49 - 15

50-59 - 22

60-69 - 21

70-79 - 12

80-89 - 11

90+ - 2

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 680 (+33) 4 20.29 Crawford 786 (+34) 4 24.29 Grant 3,130 (+29) 55 (+1) 51.86 Jackson 1,428 (+48) 4 44.57 La Crosse 7,081 (+162) 32 128.14 Monroe 2,191 (+71) 11 56 Trempealeau 2,062 (+69) 11 69 Vernon 939 (+21) 7 22 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

