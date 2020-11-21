Less than a week away from Rotary Lights opening night

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With less than a week until Rotary Lights opens, volunteers are putting the finishing touches on the display.

Rotary Lights is an outdoor event which means it is COVID safe. This is why President of Rotary Lights, Pat Stephens, says it's going to be a banner year. He explained that people can drive-thru or walk-thru and masks will be required.

"I'd say we are about 90% complete at this point," said Stephens. "We open in six days so there are a lot of little touches to put on it but mother nature has really blessed us this year."

With over 100 groups of people and around 3,200 volunteers, the entire display relies on the work they put into the display.

"Everyone was saying it was probably the nicest stretch of weather that we have had to set up outside of one week that was kind of bitter, the rest of it has been in the 30s and 40s or higher so people are willing to stay outside, get a little more work done at that point so we are actually perhaps ahead of schedule," said Stephens.

Stephens says they have receipts for over four million lights since the display began and right now they have more lights than they have trees to put them on.

Rotary Lights begins the day after Thanksgiving with a fireworks display to kick off the event. The event is free but community Members are asked to bring non-perishable food items or a small donation for those in need. Because this year has been so hard on many, those donations are more important than ever.