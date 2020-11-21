Potential for slippery roads on Sunday

Windy and cooler…

Friday brought northwesterly winds and cooler weather. Highs managed to reach into the above average middle to upper 40s, but they were still about 10 to 15 degrees colder than Thursday's 60 degree warmth.

Wisconsin gun-deer season begins…

Winds are light, allowing this morning's lows to drop into the teens to middle 20s. Despite plenty of sunshine, afternoon highs will reach the seasonally average upper 30s to lower 40s! You'll want to wear appropriately warm gear for your opening day, or any other lengthy outdoor project.

Sunday weather-maker…

The latest supercomputer forecasts are pushing a weak storm system into the area late tonight into Sunday. The system will bring a pretty good chance of lighter snow in the morning, followed by light rain or drizzle by Sunday afternoon. A half an inch of snow may fall and create slippery roads, north of I-90.

Another potential storm on Tuesday…

Another stronger wintry storm is possible for Monday night and Tuesday, but details are still sketchy. Computer simulations would indicate more moisture is available to the system, and could bring greater amounts of snow and rain.

Mild post-Thanksgiving weather…

Thanks to a favorable upper level wind pattern, temperatures for the last few days of November into early December are probably going to average warmer than normal.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden