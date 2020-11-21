Netanyahu: Convicted spy Pollard expected in Israel soon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the lifting of American parole restrictions on Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst who served 30 years in prison for spying for Israel. Netanyahu said in a statement Saturday that he had worked for Pollard’s release for many years and expected to see him in Israel soon. He did not provide a firm date when Pollard might arrive. The Justice Department announced Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, freeing him to move to Israel. Advocates have said that has long been Pollard’s wish.