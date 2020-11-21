Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wauwatosa Police Department says its preliminary investigation leads it to believe the shooting at Mayfair Mall was not a random act, but the result of a fight.

In a Facebook post Friday night, the police department said officers cleared and secured the mall after the afternoon shooting.

Law enforcement officers will remain at Mayfair Mall overnight and it will be closed Saturday.

Investigators will continue to work interviewing witnesses, and victims who were injured, to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who witnessed described as a man in his 20's or 30's.

"Our thoughts go out to our community, especially those who were injured and affected by the incident today," the police department said on its Facebook page. "Events like this shake a community, and we remain committed to protecting those who live in and visit Wauwatosa."

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. attack.

He said the extent of the eight victims' injuries was unknown, but all were alive.

He said the shooter was “no longer at the scene.” when authorities arrived.

Based on statements from witnesses, Weber said police were seeking a white man in his 20s or 30s and were working to identify him.