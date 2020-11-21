Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide

MARION, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a woman and three young children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide. The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said authorities discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman, a 10-year-old and 3-year-old child after responding to a call Friday morning in Marion, a small town in Virginia’s southwest. Police said a 6-year-old child was found in critical condition. The child was taken to a hospital and later died. An 8-year-old child “escaped the scene,” police said. Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman killed the children and there are no other suspects. Police did not immediately release the names of the woman and children.