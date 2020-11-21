Sheriff: Florida teacher faces 408 child porn charges

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida high school teacher, soccer coach and church youth leader has been charged with 408 counts of child pornography possession. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that 46-year-old Shawn Fitzgerald possessed hundreds of pornographic images on his cellphone. Investigators were led to Fitzgerald by a tip from the National Center on Missing and Exploited Children. Judd said it didn’t appear that the images were locally produced or that Fitzgerald had harmed any children himself. It wasn’t clear Saturday if Fitzgerald has a lawyer. He was being held in a jail on $2 million bail.