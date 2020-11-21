Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble postponed

HONG KONG (AP) — Singapore and Hong Kong have postponed a planned air travel bubble meant to boost tourism for both cities, amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s minister of commerce and economic development, Edward Yau, said at a news conference Saturday that the air travel bubble, originally slated to begin Sunday, will be delayed by at least two weeks. Hong Kong reported 43 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 13 untraceable local infections. The travel bubble arrangement would originally have allowed visitors between both cities to travel without having to serve a quarantine as long as they completed coronavirus tests before and after arriving at their destinations, and flew on designated flights.