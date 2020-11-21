WIC releases cookbook for those on benefits

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – For those who need assistance affording their groceries, putting together a full meal can be a struggle, which is why WIC has released a new cookbook full of recipes people can make on a budget.

Of the ingredients used in the cookbook, 75% are from what people can access with their WIC benefits, which are for women in need to help them buy food for themselves and their children.

This cookbook is a collaborative effort, being put together over the past few months by WIC staff and people using those benefits.

Coordinator with Trempealeau County Health Kaila Baer said the cookbook can help busy moms get creative with cooking, and can help get their kids involved, too.

“I love mac and cheese and I know there’s a really great mac and cheese recipe in there that uses awesome WIC ingredients and you can easily add something like broccoli in there to even up the nutrition value which is great,” Baer said.

You can click or tap here to view the cookbook.