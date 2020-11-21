Wisconsin passes grim milestone of 3,000 coronavirus deaths

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin has surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 deaths, adding a about third of that tally in November. The state Department of Health Services reported 51 deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,005 since the pandemic began. The Journal Sentinel reports it took Wisconsin about five months from the beginning of the pandemic in March to hit 1,000 deaths, which happened on Aug. 11. By Halloween, the state had reached its second 1,000 deaths. Health officials reported 380 people have died since Sunday, making it the deadliest week of the pandemic.