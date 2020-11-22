Äzerbaijanis who fled war look to return home, if it exists

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — As Azerbaijan regains control of land it lost to Armenian forces a quarter-century ago, civilians who fled the fighting decades ago are wondering if they can go back home now. An estimated 600,000 Azerbaijanis were displaced in the 1990s war that left the Nagorno-Karabakh region under the control of ethnic Armenian separatists and large adjacent territories in Armenia’s hands. During six weeks of renewed fighting this fall that ended Nov. 10, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh itself and sizeable swaths of the outlying areas. More territory is being returned as part of a ceasefire agreement. But as Azerbaijani forces discovered when the first area was turned over Friday, much of the recovered land is uninhabitable.