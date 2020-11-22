Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston, South Carolina has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city’s peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. It’s one of several coastal cities where the Corps has recently suggested surge gates, levees and other infrastructure as potential flooding fixes. The Charleston proposal has spurred animated debate over what to do about flooding in the historic port city that has worsened due to sea level rise and other effects of climate change in recent years.