Confrontation at German coronavirus protest goes viral

BERLIN (AP) — A video has gone viral in Germany of a confrontation at a coronavirus protest, where a young woman compared herself to a famous Nazi resistance fighter only to be confronted by a security guard who accused her of “trivalizing” the Holocaust. Several people protesting coronavirus restrictions in Germany have tried to depict themselves as victims of government persecution. Some have even put on Stars of David, symbols that the Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Third Reich before they killed them. The young woman on Saturday in Hannover compared herself to famous Nazi resistance fighter Sophie Scholl but the guard came up and said “I’m not going to be a security guard for this kind of idiocy.”