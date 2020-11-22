Defense’s strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis defense kept Aaron Rodgers off the field most of the second half, then forced a game-changing fumble less than a minute into overtime for a 34-31 victory over Green Bay.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to stake the Packers to a 28-14 halftime lead. But Indy's defense forced two three-and-outs in the third quarter and a turnover on downs in the fourth to fuel the comeback.

Mason Crosby tied the score with a 26-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation.

DeForest Buckner's fumble recovery on the Packers' second play of OT set up Rodrigo Blankenship's decisive 39-yard field goal.