Early mistakes by uneven Vikings too costly to overcome

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings stumbled through the first half, an uneven and undisciplined performance that was a little unlucky, too. As well as they played against the Dallas Cowboys after that, those early mistakes made their margin for error too small to overcome. The same might ultimately be said about their 2020 season. With their 31-28 defeat, the Vikings fell to 4-6 and squandered a prime opportunity to pull within one game of the final wild-card spot in the NFC. The first-half troubles included lost fumbles by Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook, plus six penalties.