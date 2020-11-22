French ex-President Sarkozy stands trial for corruption

PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is going on trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling in a phone-tapping scandal, a first for the 65-year-old politician who has faced several other judicial investigations since leaving office in 2012. Sarkozy is being accused of having tried to illegally obtain information from a magistrate about an investigation involving him in 2014. He stands trial beginning Monday in a Paris court along with his lawyer Thierry Herzog, 65, and the magistrate, Gilbert Azibert, 73. They face a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of $1.2 million. They deny any wrongdoing.