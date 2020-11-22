Gillette Pepsi wins philanthropy award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored Gillette Pepsi with the 2020 Outstanding Philanthropic Organization award for their community fundraising efforts.

Gillette Pepsi raises money for 'Steppin' Out in Pink', Great Rivers United Way, The Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA.

CEO Fritz Truax said Pepsi's philanthropic work began in the 1930s when founder Norm Gillette Sr. donated $1 million to the La Crosse Community Foundation.

"Giving back to the community was critically important to the business and he saw and recognized the value of doing that," Truax said. "That's one of the things that makes me feel good is working for a company that has shareholders that are generous and want to give back to those organizations."

Gillette Pepsi cash management clerk Donna Kloopman helps organize 'Steppin' Out in Pink' and she said over the last 10 years company employees have donated over $10,000 to the cancer research benefit walk.

"It's really important to me. I am going on 10 years as a breast cancer survivor, my daughter is a five year survivor and I have a sister that is a three year survivor," Koopman said. "To me it just shows how giving our workforce is that we have here. Anytime you try to do fundraisers everyone is in and they're always asking, 'What can we do next?'''

She said organizers are emailing ideas back-and-forth for the 2021 cancer walk.