Inequality ‘baked into’ virus testing access as cases surge

1:28 pm National news from the Associated Press

The lines for free COVID-19 tests stretch for blocks and hours in cities where people feel the dual strain of the coronavirus surge and holiday plans. But $150 or more can buy a spot at the front of the queue. Some are turning to one of an increasing number of pop-up clinics that promise visitors instant results — at a cost. Dr. Mark Shrime, who said his work gave him the flexibility to wait six hours in line for a test in New York, said he knows not everyone can do the same. Shrime said inequity is “baked into” the testing structure.

Associated Press

