Local sailors continue cross-country journey

(WQOW)- About a month ago, we told you about a couple of sailors embarking on a journey from Pepin, WI to Key Largo, FL, and while there have been some scary moments, they’re still smooth sailing.

Alex De La Pena and Sam Akers took off from Pepin on October 24, and have since traveled roughly 580 miles down the Mississippi River to Arnold, MO.

The couple has gained thousands of followers on social media who are keeping up with their excursion, with some even offering to buy them meals and provide shelter during rough conditions, which is something the pair could have never dreamed of.

“I’ve literally been in tears everyday from the people,” De La Pena said. “The kindness that they’ve shown and all of the help offered, it has renewed my faith in people in such a huge way.”

The two are roughly a quarter of the way through their 2,500 mile journey, and had planned to arrive in Florida by the end of the year, but due to treacherous winds and choppy waters, they’ve been forced to take days off of the waterways. However, they say they are in no rush, and will continue to take it slow to soak in the experience.