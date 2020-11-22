Molino, Minnesota United beat Rapids for first playoff win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored two goals, Robin Lod added another and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night for the first playoff victory in franchise history. Fourth-seeded Minnesota, unbeaten in its last nine games will play top-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals. Sporting beat San Jose in a shootout earlier Sunday. Dayne St. Clair, a 23-year old in his first playoff appearance, had six saves for Minnesota. Colorado had won three in a row.