Pompeo touts Iran policy in Gulf ahead of Biden presidency

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is defending his tour of Arab Gulf states and the Trump administration’s continued efforts to squeeze Iran, even as a new U.S. administration led by Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House in January. Although Pompeo has not taken questions from U.S.-based reporters traveling with him over the past 10 days, he sat down with the Saudi-owned broadcaster Al-Arabiya in Dubai for brief televised remarks Sunday. He said he will continue squeezing Iran’s government and depriving it of resources to support militias “to the very last minute.” Pompeo said: “It’ll be our policy until our time is complete.”