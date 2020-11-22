Trump team making false argument about his 2016 transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and his allies are harking back to his presidential transition four years ago to make a false argument that his own presidency was denied a fair chance by Barack Obama’s team for a clean launch. That claim comes as the Trump administration has yet to formally acknowledge Joe Biden’s election victory, slowing Biden’s transition at a time when the nation is facing economic and health crises. The comparisons between the Obama to Trump transition and the Trump to Biden transition are part of a broader attempt by Trump and his team to undermine the legitimacy of Biden’s election and his right to an orderly transition.