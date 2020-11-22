Turkey’s COVID-19 numbers at record levels for second day

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has reported a record number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second day running. Authorities on Sunday documented 6,017 new symptomatic patients, according to the health ministry. The number of new daily cases are now running at higher levels than the outbreak’s previous peak in April. Evening lockdowns were introduced over the weekend for the first time since June. The ministry said a total of 446,882 patients with symptoms had been identified since the country’s first recorded case in March. Turkey does not publicly report confirmed coronavirus cases in people without COVID-19 symptoms.