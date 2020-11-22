UK Treasury chief shows no sign of turning off spending taps

LONDON (AP) — The U.K’s treasury chief batted away speculation Sunday that he is about to turn off the spending that has buoyed the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying now is not the time to worry about the government’s record peacetime borrowing. Rishi Sunak used appearances on Britain’s Sunday morning political talk shows to announce plans to give the National Health Service an extra 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) and pledge that support for businesses and workers hurt by the pandemic will continue through the spring. The comments came amid reports that Sunak may announce a pay freeze for government workers when he delivers his annual spending review to Parliament on Wednesday.