Uncharacteristic mistakes result in Packers’ collapse

The Green Bay Packers have succeeded this season by protecting leads, taking care of the football and controlling the clock. They failed to do any of those things Sunday. Green Bay committed four turnovers and squandered a two-touchdown halftime advantage in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The defeat caused the Packers (7-3) to fall behind New Orleans (8-2) in the race for the NFC’s best record. This marked the first time in Matt LaFleur’s two-year coaching tenure that the Packers lost a game they led at halftime.