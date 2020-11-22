Update: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night.

Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 there is no danger to the community. He wasn’t able to confirm who died but did say no officers were hurt in the shooting.

As we previously reported, authorities were called to a home on the 2300 block of Corona Avenue on Eau Claire’s south side Sunday evening.

Neighbors told our reporter on scene they heard gunshots.

As is standard procedure, an outside agency will now take over the investigation.

________________________________________________________________________

Eau Claire (WQOW) – A large area of Eau Claire’s south side is blocked off due to a large police presence.

Our reporter on scene said authorities are concentrating on a home on the 2300 block of Corona Avenue. Nearby streets, including parts of Fairfax St. and Blakeley Ave., are closed off to the public.

Multiple neighbors report hearing gunshots in the area of the home.

There is crime scene tape up around the home.

Eau Claire police are planning to give an update shortly.

