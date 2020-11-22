Watching slight chance for light wintry mix Sunday

Sunny Saturday

Saturday panned out to be a pretty decent late fall day with highs in the low 40s and plenty of sunshine. Winds were light as well, which was a nice addition. Lows on Saturday dropped to the 20s with a few passing clouds.

Light Mix Sunday

We have the slight chance for a light wintry mix on Sunday. As of right now, the BEST chance looks to stay off to our north in the Chippewa Valley and even farther north up to Duluth/Superior. We could see a light mix on the very tail end. If we see anything, timing would be mainly between 7-10 a.m. Accumulations across the state will be minor from this system.

Seasonal

As we head into Thanksgiving week we are expecting temperatures to hover right around average for this time of year. For the most part, this forecast has 40s for highs into next weekend. The best chance for precipitation in our area looks to come in early Tuesday morning and stick around for a good chunk of the day. We could see a rain/snow mix, with the possibility of a couple inches of snow especially for those to our north. We are still ironing out details with this one.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears