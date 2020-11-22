Wisconsin Update: State passes grim milestone of 3,000 coronavirus deaths

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin has surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 deaths, adding a about third of that tally in November.

The state Department of Health Services reported 51 deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,005 since the pandemic began.

The Journal Sentinel reports it took Wisconsin about five months from the beginning of the pandemic in March to hit 1,000 deaths, which happened on Aug. 11.

By Halloween, the state had reached its second 1,000 deaths.

Health officials reported 380 people have died since Sunday, making it the deadliest week of the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 109 people, an increase of five since yesterday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 19 of the cases are in intensive care or the same number as yesterday.

La Crosse County saw 206 new cases on Friday. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 6

10-19 - 17

20-29 - 48

30-39 - 32

40-49 - 37

50-59 - 25

60-69 - 26

70-79 - 10

80-89 - 5

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 703 (+23) 4 21.71 Crawford 798 (+12) 4 22.43 Grant 3,171 (+41) 57 (+2) 45.29 Jackson 1,486 (+58) 4 44.29 La Crosse 7,287 (+206) 32 151.57 Monroe 2,238 (+47) 11 57.57 Trempealeau 2,118 (+56) 12 (+1) 61.43 Vernon 964 (+25) 7 24 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

