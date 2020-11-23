Winter mess is on the way.

Seasonal Monday weather…

Light winds are combining with plenty of sunshine to create a seasonal start to the work week. Highs today reached the 30s to lower 40s.

Storm is brewing to the west and south…

A moisture-filled wintry storm is coming together to the west and southwest. A band of snow will swing into the southern parts of the viewing area overnight and spread northward reaching the I-90 corridor at about 8 am or so. Roads will be slippery for the morning commute.

Snow amounts…

Heavier and wet snow will fall and then change to rain for the afternoon, though the snow will last a bit longer to the north of I-90. A burst of 1” to 4” with isolated heavier amounts are possible, the heaviest from I-90 south and in the higher elevations. Valley areas will see the least.

Winter Weather Advisory…

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10 PM this evening until Noon on Tuesday. Please exercise caution through this period if you encounter snowy or icy conditions.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden