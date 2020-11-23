3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals.

The results announced Monday are based on interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of the vaccine.

Dr. Andrew Pollard said if people were given a half-dose followed by a full dose protection was about 90%.

Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, have reported preliminary results showing that their vaccines were almost 95% effective.

Yet the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine does not have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it far easier to distribute in developing countries.

It is also cheaper.