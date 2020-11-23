Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is tapping Obama administration veterans for top national security positions. He’s signaling a shift from the Trump administration’s “America First” policies that disparaged international alliances. The six picks announced Monday mark a return to a more traditional approach to America’s relations with the rest of the world. Biden will nominate longtime adviser Antony Blinken to be secretary of state, lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas to be homeland security secretary and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be ambassador to the United Nations. Former Secretary of State John Kerry will be Biden’s climate change envoy. Avril Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA, will be nominated as director of national intelligence.