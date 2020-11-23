Dairyland Power helps Hunger Task Force

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Dairyland Power Cooperative presented a big check to the Hunger Task Force.

They gave $11,000 to the local food bank.

The donation looks to help alleviate food insecurity in the area. According to Dairyland President and CEO Brent Ridge, "This sort of donation is critically important for us, as we look at our part of our involvement in the community and what we can do for our friends and neighbors going forward."

As a food bank, the Hunger Task Force coordinates donations from hundreds of donors.

"We are the area's only free and local food bank," said Hunger Task Force Executive Director Shelly Fortner. "We are basically the hub and then we distribute to 118 different programs."

The Hunger Task Force serves La Crosse, Vernon, Trempealeau, Crawford and Monroe counties in Wisconsin. For more information, click on https://lacrossehtf.org/.