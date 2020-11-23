Greek military setting up field hospital for COVID-19 cases

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s armed forces are setting up a field hospital with more than 50 beds in the northern city of Thessaloniki as part of plans to tackle a surge in the number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis, who visited the site outside the city’s military hospital Monday, said the field hospital would be ready by the end of the week. The field hospital is to have 50 normal beds for coronavirus patients and two intensive care unit beds. Thessaloniki has been at the center of a spike in coronavirus cases in Greece, with its hospitals and medical staff coming under severe pressure. On Friday, health authorities appropriated two private clinics in the city and their staff to be used to treat COVID-19 patients.