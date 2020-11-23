Hillsboro man arrested after fleeing into a cornfield

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Hillsboro man wanted on multiple felony warrants tries to run from authorities, but gets caught after running into a cornfield near Viroqua.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, Viroqua Police and the Vernon County Sheriff's Office were trying arrest Brandon R. Sebranek, 26. He ran from officers and into a cornfield off of County Road NN according to the sheriff's office.

With the help of Westby Police and the DNR, authorities set up a perimeter around the field. A little more than an hour later, DNR Wardens arrested Sebranek.

Besides his current charges, he may be facing additional charges for his actions.