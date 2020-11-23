Iowa coronavirus deaths surpass 2,200 as spread continues

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa surpassed 211,000 coronavirus cases and 2,200 deaths, and the state remains ranked third-highest in the nation for virus positivity rate. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports there were 1,661 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours Monday morning and 13 additional deaths. That raised the total number of cases in Iowa to 211,722 and the total deaths to 2,205. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Iowa’s seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate was 44.7% on Nov. 22, ranking third-highest third in the nation behind Wyoming and South Dakota.