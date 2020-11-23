Local fire departments put on annual Keep the Wreath Green campaign

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- Fire stations around the area are teaming up to put on the 10th annual "Keep the Wreath Green" campaign in an effort to raise awareness around fire safety during the holiday season.

The La Crescent, Campbell, Onalaska, and La Crosse fire departments remind community members of the potential fire hazards during this busy time of year. The National Fire Protection Association reports that Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day are the leading days' for home fires each year in the U.S., with cooking being attributed as the main cause.

The campaign kicks off November 27, as each fire department hangs a wreath containing all green light bulbs at their respective station. These communities must then work to "keep the wreath green" through January 1, as one of the green bulbs will be replaced with a red one anytime there is a local structural fire.

Each wreath will also feature one white bulb in honor of service men and firefighters who died in the line of duty or are working during the holidays .

All of the fire departments encourage households to be mindful of fire hazards during this holiday season.